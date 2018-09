CAIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt will launch its programme for offering shares in state companies by offering a 4.5 percent stake in its top cigarette maker Eastern Company, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It named EFG Hermes as the advisor to the sale and said it expected to raise 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($112 million) from the offer. ($1 = 17.8600 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla)