Middle East & Africa

Egypt to list two or three state-owned companies in Q3 2021 - minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects text and headline to reflect listings in Q3 not Q4 after minister corrects timetable)

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to offer shares in two or three of its state-owned companies on the stock exchange in the third quarter of 2021, the minister of public enterprise said on Monday on the sidelines of an industry event.

