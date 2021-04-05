Egypt to list two or three state-owned companies in Q3 2021 - minister

(Corrects text and headline to reflect listings in Q3 not Q4 after minister corrects timetable)

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to offer shares in two or three of its state-owned companies on the stock exchange in the third quarter of 2021, the minister of public enterprise said on Monday on the sidelines of an industry event.

