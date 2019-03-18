Three Egyptian companies aiming for IPO in 2019 -bourse head

CAIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - Three private companies are aiming to finalise initial public offerings (IPOs) by the end of the year, Egyptian stock exchange Chairman Mohamed Farid said on Monday.

Two of the three companies have a combined market value of around 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($807.78 million) and the third is yet to be valued, Farid said.

He did not give the expected value of the IPOs. ($1 = 17.3315 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Louise Heavens)