CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Egypt is currently exporting 520 million cubic feet of liquified natural gas (LNG) per day from its Idku export plant, a petroleum ministry official said on Wednesday.

The country had been exporting 300 million cubic feet of LNG, the official said.

The gas is exported by Malaysia’s Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell, and Egypt’s two main state oil and gas companies. (Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Louise Heavens)