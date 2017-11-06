FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017 / 4:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt to award 12-cargo LNG tender to Gas Natural Fenosa, Swiss traders -trade sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt is expected to award its 12-cargo liquefied natural gas (LNG) tender to Spain’s Gas Natural Fenosa and three Swiss-based trading houses for supplies in the first quarter of 2018, trade sources said.

The final allocation may change but traders currently expect Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) to award the Spanish gas company five shipments, trader Trafigura to supply three, Vitol three and Glencore one.

EGAS is seeking to bring in nine of the cargoes via Egypt’s two floating import terminals and three cargoes through a Jordanian terminal.

In the past EGAS has imported LNG through the Jordanian facility, where cargoes were converted back into gas and pumped through pipelines to Egypt. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
