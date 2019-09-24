Bonds News
September 24, 2019 / 1:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Egypt dollar bonds extend losses after weekend protests

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian dollar bonds issued by the government extended losses for a second day on Tuesday in the wake of protests in Cairo and other cities over the weekend.

Longer-dated issues fell the most, with the 2047 , 2048 and 2049 issues all falling more than 1 cent to reach their lowest point in around a month, according to Refinitiv data.

In non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets, the Egyptian pound weakened for a second day against the U.S. dollar, with one year NDFs pricing the pound at 18.51 to the dollar, versus a spot exchange rate of 16.32 pounds. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below