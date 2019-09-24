Egypt dollar bonds extend losses after weekend protests

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian dollar bonds issued by the government extended losses for a second day on Tuesday in the wake of protests in Cairo and other cities over the weekend.

Longer-dated issues fell the most, with the 2047 , 2048 and 2049 issues all falling more than 1 cent to reach their lowest point in around a month, according to Refinitiv data.

In non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets, the Egyptian pound weakened for a second day against the U.S. dollar, with one year NDFs pricing the pound at 18.51 to the dollar, versus a spot exchange rate of 16.32 pounds. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Kevin Liffey)