CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egypt has awarded 82 exploration blocks to 11 companies in an international bid round for mineral exploration, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Thursday. Among the companies awarded concessions were Australia’s Centamin, Canadian companies B2Gold, Barrick Gold, Lotus Gold, Red Sea resources and Britain’s AKH Gold.

