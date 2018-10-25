FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt to present mining law amendments within three months -minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Egypt will present mining law amendments to parliament within three months to make the industry more attractive to investors, the country’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources said on Thursday.

“We have engaged with everybody so that I think in the coming two or three months maximum we will be able to have a fresh, new-look, appealing law,” the minister, Tarek El Molla, said at a business forum.

Reporting by Yousef Saba and Patrick Werr Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman

