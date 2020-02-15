Egypt agrees with five energy firms on exploration in Mediterranean - TV

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt has reached an initial agreement with five international companies on oil and gas exploration and production in the deep waters off its western Mediterranean coasts, the petroleum minister told Sky News Arabia TV on Saturday.

The five companies are Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron , BP, Total and Exxon Mobil, said Tarek El Molla, adding drilling and exploration would start in seven western Mediterranean concessions in early 2021.