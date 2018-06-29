FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt's Carbon Holdings to sign $10.9 bln petrochemicals contract -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Egypt is to sign a contract on Saturday with local firm Carbon Holdings to build the massive Tahrir petrochemical project, the government said.

The $10.9 billion complex would be the largest in the Middle East, a cabinet statement said, and is expected to create 48,000 jobs.

Carbon Holdings CEO Basil El-Baz said it would take more than three years to build, according to the statement.

Economic growth for import-dependent Egypt has slowed since a 2011 uprising drove tourists and foreign investors away, but recent reforms tied to a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan are aimed at putting the country back on the right track. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; editing by Jason Neely)

