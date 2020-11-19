Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Blast strikes natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai, witnesses say

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A blast struck the Al Arish-Al Qantara natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, three witnesses told Reuters.

They said flames and thick plumes of smoke rose from the pipeline, describing the scene from their vantage points in and around the city of al-Arish.

The scale of the damage was not immediately clear. Reuters could not immediately reach the authorities for comment.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

