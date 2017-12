DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik has left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Egypt but his family has remained behind, UAE news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

“General Ahmed Shafik’s family is still in the country in the gracious care of the state of the United Arab Emirates,” the agency said, quoting an official UAE source. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)