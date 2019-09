CAIRO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EGX30 share index fell 3.16% in morning trading on Tuesday, bourse data showed.

Trading was suspended on Sunday after the broader EGX100 plunged 5%, which analysts linked to protests which broke out in Cairo and other cities over the weekend. On Monday the EGX30 fell 1.5%. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing Editing by Patrick Werr)