June 14, 2018 / 10:54 AM / in 2 hours

Egypt appoints new minister of defence in new cabinet -state television

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has appointed a new minister of defence in a cabinet sworn in on Thursday by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to mark the start of his second term in office.

Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed was named minister of defence, replacing Sedki Sobhi.

Sisi in April won re-election with 97 percent of the vote after a campaign season that saw a top challenger jailed and all other serious contenders pull out. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Sami Aboudi)

