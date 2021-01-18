Egypt reopens two Mediterranean ports after weather improves

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - The Alexandria and Dekheila ports on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast were reopened on Monday, a day after they were shut because of poor weather conditions, the Alexandria Port Authority said.

“Traffic is operating normally after the wind speed and wave height reached the permissible limit for the movement of ships,” Ahmed Berekaa, the authority spokesman, told Reuters.

The ports are among the biggest in Egypt and can each handle a maximum of 1 million 20ft-equivalent units (TEUs).