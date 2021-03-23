Egypt reopens two Red Sea ports shut due to bad weather

SUEZ (Egypt) (Reuters) - Egypt reopened two out of three of its Red Sea ports that were shut earlier on Tuesday due to bad weather, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

The ports of Suez and Zeitiyat in Suez province were reopened after the weather improved and winds stabilized, the authority said, adding that the port of Nuweiba‮‮ ‬‬in Southern Sinai province remained closed.

The Egyptian government on Monday warned that most parts of the country would see winds loaded with dust and sand on Tuesday, which could be a storm in some areas.