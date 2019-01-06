Egypt closes 7 ports temporarily due to bad weather -sources, port official

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have closed the major ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on the Mediterranean Sea and Ain Sokhna and Suez on the Red Sea due to bad weather conditions, maritime sources and a port official said on Sunday.

Authorities also closed three smaller ports along the Gulf of Suez, the sources said.

“Strong winds and high waves do not allow the safe passage of speedboats and the ascent and descent of the guide onto ships,” a spokesman for the Alexandria port authority said, adding it affected the arrival and departure of ships in the ports of Alexandria and Dekheila.