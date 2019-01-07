Egypt reopens 5 ports shut by bad weather, 2 remain closed

SUEZ/ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities reopened five ports on the Red Sea on Monday, a day after they were closed due to bad weather conditions, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

The two major ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on the Mediterranean Sea remained closed, said Reda al-Ghandour, spokesman for the Alexandria Port Authority.

“Strong winds and high waves do not allow the safe passage of speedboats and the ascent and descent of the guide onto ships,” Ghandour said on Sunday, adding it affected the arrival and departure of ships in the two ports. (Writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Toby Chopra)