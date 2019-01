SUEZ, Egypt, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Egypt reopened four ports on the Red Sea on Monday, a day after they were closed due to bad weather conditions, authorities said.

The ports of Suez and Zeitiyat in the Suez governorate and the Hurghada port in the Red Sea governorate reopened as the weather improved, the Red Sea Ports Authority said. The Sharm el-Sheikh port in South Sinai was also reopened. (Writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Jan Harvey)