UPDATE 1-Egypt closes four ports due to bad weather

(Adding Egypt closes two more ports on the Red Sea)

CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have closed Suez and Nuweiba ports on the Red Sea due to bad weather, Red Sea Ports Authority said on Wednesday.

The authorities had earlier closed two major ports, Alexandria and Dekheila, on the Mediterranean Sea due to strong winds and high waves, the Alexandria Port Authority said on Wednesday.

Ships already moored at the two ports were unloading cargoes normally, said Reda al-Ghandour, the port authority spokesman. (Reporting by Ahmed Salem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and James Dalgleish)