Middle East & Africa

Egyptian and Qatari leaders exchange wishes at start of Ramadan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, gives a speech to the Shura Council in Doha, Qatar, November 3, 2020. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s emir called Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday to exchange wishes at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Egypt’s presidency said in a statement, in the latest sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries.

The call by Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, which was also reported by Qatar’s state news agency, comes after Saudi Arabia and its regional allies announced steps to end a rift with Qatar in January.

Reporting by Mohamed Waly and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson

