FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace, France December 7, 2020. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has appointed an ambassador to Qatar, the official gazette said on Wednesday.

The step comes after Egypt joined Saudi Arabia and its regional allies in announcing steps to end a rift with Qatar in January.