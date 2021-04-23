Egypt and Russia agree to resume all flights, including to resort towns - statement

CAIRO, April 23 (Reuters) - Egypt and Russia agreed to resume all flights between the two countries in a call between Presidents Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Vladimir Putin, Egypt’s presidency said in a statement.

Flights to popular resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

The Egyptian statement did not specify a timeline for the resumption of flights, but Russia’s Interfax news agency reported earlier this week that flights could resume in the second half of May. (Reporting by Mohamed Waly, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Toby Chopra)