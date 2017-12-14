Egypt minister set to sign deal to resume Russian flights - two sources

CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s aviation minister will travel to Russia on Thursday to sign protocol agreements to allow the resumption of Russian civilian flights that were suspended after the 2015 bombing of a tourist jet, two ministry sources said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his counterpart Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo this week to discuss resuming flights and to sign a deal for a nuclear power plant as part of growing bilateral cooperation.

Moscow halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in 2015 after militants detonated a bomb on a Russian Metrojet flight, downing the jet leaving from the tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and killing 224 people on board.