U.S. says arms sales to Egypt 'routine replenishment'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. arms sales announced on Tuesday to Egypt were a “routine replenishment” of naval defense surface-to-air missiles, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, adding that the approval does not prevent Washington’s ability to keep upholding a focus on human rights.

Egyptian authorities on Sunday detained relatives of prominent Egyptian-American human rights activist Mohamed Soltan, the Freedom Initiative, Soltan’s organization, said in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Daphne Psaledakis, Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

