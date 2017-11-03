Little-known group Ansar al-Islam claims responsibility for Egypt attack

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A militant group called Ansar al-Islam claimed responsibility for an attack in Egypt’s Western Desert that killed several policemen on Oct. 21, the newly emerged group said in a statement on Friday.

“We have started our jihad with the battle of the Lion’s Den in the Bahariya Oasis area on the borders of Cairo and were victorious against the enemy’s campaign,” the group said in a statement indicating this was its first attack.

The group did not provide any evidence for the claim. The statement was carried by another group called Guardians of Sharia.

Three security sources said at the time that at least 52 police officers and conscripts were killed on Oct. 21 when their patrol came under attack. The interior ministry rebutted that claim the next day, saying only 16 policemen had been killed. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)