FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Little-known group Ansar al-Islam claims responsibility for Egypt attack
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 3, 2017 / 7:39 AM / in 2 hours

Little-known group Ansar al-Islam claims responsibility for Egypt attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A militant group called Ansar al-Islam claimed responsibility for an attack in Egypt’s Western Desert that killed several policemen on Oct. 21, the newly emerged group said in a statement on Friday.

“We have started our jihad with the battle of the Lion’s Den in the Bahariya Oasis area on the borders of Cairo and were victorious against the enemy’s campaign,” the group said in a statement indicating this was its first attack.

The group did not provide any evidence for the claim. The statement was carried by another group called Guardians of Sharia.

Three security sources said at the time that at least 52 police officers and conscripts were killed on Oct. 21 when their patrol came under attack. The interior ministry rebutted that claim the next day, saying only 16 policemen had been killed. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.