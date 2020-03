CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock exchange suspended trading in 40 shares for 10 minutes on Tuesday after they fell more than 5%.

Among the stocks to see sharp falls were Ezz Steel which was down 8.4% and Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development , which dipped 9.6%.

Egypt’s main EGX30 index was down 2.6% on opening, as a sell-off linked to fears around the spread of coronavirus continued.