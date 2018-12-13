Financials
Egypt's Hassan Allam Holding aims to float shares in H1 -sources

CAIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding aims to offer 30-35 percent of its shares on the country’s stock exchange in the first half of 2019, market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The IPO will involve a capital increase and the sale of some of the company’s existing investors’ shares, the sources said, adding that it will be the biggest Egyptian IPO since end-2016.

Hassan Allam Holding is one of Egypt’s largest private companies specialising in engineering, procurement, construction, building materials and utilities. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

