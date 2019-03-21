Sudan summons Egypt ambassador over Red Sea oil and gas exploration blocks

KHARTOUM, March 21 (Reuters) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it has summoned Egypt’s ambassador to Khartoum, Hossam Issa, over Egypt offering oil and gas exploration blocks “in Red Sea areas subject to Sudanese sovereignty”.

Undersecretary Badreddin Abdullah expressed Sudan’s protest at the offering and called on Egypt “not to proceed in this direction that contradicts the legal status of the Halayeb triangle”.

The Halayeb triangle, which is controlled by Egypt, has been claimed by Sudan since the 1950s. However, Cairo says it is Egyptian territory and it has long been a source of contention between the two neighbours. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)