Saudi Mawani launches initiative to support shipping lines, secure supply chains

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI, announced on Monday an initiative to support international shipping lines stranded at the south end of the Suez Canal on the Red Sea coast, extending the services of Jeddah Islamic Port for ship transfers and container offloading, the authority said on its website.

“Contributing to the support of the global logistics sector and maritime trade, measures include an extended period of exemption from storage fees for transshipment containers, from 30 days to 60 days, for a duration of 3 months as of March 27 2021,” the authority added.