Hapag Lloyd has diverted some ships, others waiting at Suez Canal

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Four of vessels of German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd are waiting at Port Said at the north end of the Suez Canal, where a vessel ran aground on Tuesday, and six have been rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, it said on Friday.

The Hamburg-based company said that two other ships were affected in a note to customers.

One was scheduled to reach the Suez Canal on Friday and another was locked in at the Great Bitter saltwater lake in the region.

“We don’t have any clear indication when the vessel (Ever Given) will be refloated again,” the company said.