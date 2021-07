CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a settlement on Wednesday with the owner and insurers of the Ever Given container ship as it was released to leave the waterway following a dispute over compensation.

The Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal after becoming grounded amid high winds in late March. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Louise Heavens)