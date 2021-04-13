Ship insurer says Egypt seeking $916 million over Suez Canal blockage

FILE PHOTO: Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hayam Adel

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the insurers of the container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal last month for nearly a week said on Tuesday that Egypt had filed a compensation claim for $916 million against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

UK Club, the protection & indemnity (P&I) insurer for the Ever Given, said in a statement it was disappointed that the ship and its crew were being held in the canal until compensation was paid.