LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s SUMED pipeline operator has approached oil traders to ask if they wanted to book their system to transport crude oil as a blockage of the Suez Canal by a container ship drags, three trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The pipeline links the Red and Mediterranean Seas. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)