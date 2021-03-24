UPDATE 1-Ten crude tankers could be affected by Suez Canal blockage so far, says Vortexa

(Adds graphics)

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Ten tankers carrying 13 million barrels of crude could be affected after a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal blocked vessels passing through the waterway, oil analytics firm Vortexa said on Wednesday.

The approximate rate of backlog is about 50 vessels a day and any delays leading to re-routings will add 15 days to a Middle East to Europe voyage, Vortexa added.