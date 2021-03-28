Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Suez Canal head says considering discounts for ships affected by blockage

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Authority is considering discounts for vessels affected by the blockage caused by a stranded container ship, its chairman said on Sunday.

Osama Rabie also told Al Arabiya TV that the canal was losing $13-14 million in revenue daily after halting traffic due to the grounded ship and that 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson)

