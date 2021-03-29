Stranded Ever Given starts engines after Suez Canal refloat - sources

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - The stranded Suez Canal container ship Ever Given has almost been completely floated and will undergo initial inspections before being moved, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The ship’s engines had started and preparations were under way to move the Ever Given to the Great Lakes area, a canal source said. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kim Coghill)