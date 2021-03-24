Container ship stranded in Suez Canal still stuck, says marine agent GAC

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - The container ship stranded in the Suez Canal is still grounded and canal authorities are working to refloat it, an official at marine agent GAC said on Wednesday.

Ahmed Mekawy, an assistant manager at GAC’s Egypt office, said the Dubai-based agent had earlier received inaccurate information that the Ever Given had been partially refloated. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman )