CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal is committed to keeping the terms of an agreement signed on Wednesday with the owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship confidential, the canal authority’s lawyer said.

The agreement preserved the canal authority’s full rights, lawyer Khalid Abubakr said at the signing. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Louise Heavens)