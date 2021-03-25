Singapore transport minister says Suez block may disrupt supplies to region

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - The transport minister of Singapore, the world’s top transhipment hub, said on Thursday the blockage in the Suez Canal could temporarily disrupt supplies to the region.

“Should that happen, some draw down on inventories will become necessary,” Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post, adding PSA, Singapore’s port operator, may see schedule disruptions when shipping lines reroute their journeys.

“It will have to plan ahead and ensure that operations remain smooth,” he said.

A container ship, almost as long as the Empire State Building is high, is blocking transit in both directions through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.

Roughly 30% of the world’s shipping container volume transits through the 193 km (120 mile) Suez Canal daily. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)