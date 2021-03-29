Backlog of ships at Suez Canal could be cleared in up to 3.5 days - chairman

SUEZ, Egypt (Reuters) - A backlog of shipping around the Suez Canal that built up while the waterway was blocked by a giant container ship could be cleared in three or three-and-a-half days, the canal authority’s chairman said on Monday.

Chairman Osama Rabie told a press conference that 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday.