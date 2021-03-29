Backlog of ships at Suez Canal could be cleared in up to 3.5 days -chairman

SUEZ, Egypt March 29 (Reuters) - A backlog of shipping around the Suez Canal that built up while the waterway was blocked by a giant container ship could be cleared in three or three-and-a-half days, the canal authority’s chairman said on Monday.

Chairman Osama Rabie told a press conference that 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Nadeen Ebrahim and Omar Fahmy Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Leslie Adler)