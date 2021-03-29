Shipping restarts at Suez Canal after ship refloated- sources, agency

ISMAILIA, Egypt March 29 (Reuters) - Shipping is on the move again in the Suez Canal after a container ship that had blocked the waterway for nearly a week was refloated, two marine sources and a shipping agency said on Monday.

A marine source said ships were travelling southwards towards the Red Sea, and Egypt’s Leth Agencies said 43 vessels had resumed transit from the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Gareth Jones)