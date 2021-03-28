New tug joining efforts to float ship stranded in Suez Canal: BSM

A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A newly arrived specialist tug will join efforts on Sunday night to float the giant container ship stranded in the Suez Canal, the ship’s technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said in a statement.

“Further attempts to re-float the vessel will continue this evening once the tug is safely in position along with the 11 tugs already on site,” the statement said.

An additional dredger would arrive from Cyprus by March 30, it said.