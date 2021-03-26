Suez Canal Authority restarts tugging attempts to free stranded ship

FILE PHOTO: A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. CNES/AIRBUS DS via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on Friday that efforts by tug boats to free the stranded container ship had restarted after dredging operations were complete.

“The tugging operations require the availability of a number of supporting factors including wind direction and tides, which makes it a complex technical process,” the authority said.