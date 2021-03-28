Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Tugs, dredgers continuing efforts to free ship stranded in Suez Canal- Authority

By Reuters Staff

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday that tugging and dredging operations to free a grounded container ship blocking the waterway would continue according to wind conditions and tides.

Dredgers working to dislodge the stranded ship have so far shifted 27,000 cubic metres of sand around the ship to reach a depth of 18 metres, the authority said in a statement.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Momean Saeed Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis

