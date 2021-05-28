Ship suffers engine trouble in Suez Canal, no impact on traffic-sources

CAIRO, May 28 (Reuters) - A container ship broke down in the Suez Canal on Friday but was towed for repairs with no impact on traffic in the waterway, canal sources said.

The Maersk Emerald experienced problems with its engine near Ismailia during its passage southwards through the canal, the sources said.

Shipping firm Leth Agencies also reported that traffic in the canal was normal after the Maersk Emerald had been refloated. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson)