Suez Canal chief says southern stretch to be expanded

CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Authority plans to expand and deepen the southern stretch of the waterway where the container ship Ever Given got stuck in March, Chairman Osama Rabie said in a televised address on Tuesday.

Rabie presented the plan at an event attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, where a number of other projects were inaugurated including a museum and a stadium. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)