Suez Canal revenues increase slightly in 2019 - statement

CAIRO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Suez Canal revenues increased slightly to $5.8 billion in 2019 compared with $5.7 billion in 2018, its authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The canal kept its transit toll unchanged in 2020 for all types of vessels except dry bulk vessels and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers which will increase by 5% compared with 2019, it added.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Toby Chopra)