CAIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to issue its first international sovereign sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in the 2019-2020 financial year, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told Reuters on Wednesday.

Maait did not say what the size of the planned offering would be. Egypt is aiming to issue about $20 billion in foreign denominated bonds by 2022. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)